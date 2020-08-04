Manhattan DA probing Trump over more than 'hush-money' payments

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance raised the scope of the probe in court papers filed in federal court in Manhattan on Monday. He is seeking to dismiss Trump’s latest challenge to the subpoena for eight years of personal and corporate tax records.

NEW YORK – Manhattan’s district attorney on Monday suggested a grand jury subpoena for US President Donald Trump’s tax returns was part of an investigation of “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization,” including alleged insurance and bank fraud.

Asked about the investigation at a coronavirus press briefing on Monday, Trump repeated that he believed he is the victim of a political “witch hunt,” which he said was “Democrats’ stuff” and started “even before I got in” to office.

Vance urged the court to dismiss Trump’s latest challenge to the subpoena “without delay,” arguing the complaint “merely regurgitates allegations and arguments this court has rejected before.”

Vance brought in a high-profile lawyer to assist with the case: Former acting solicitor general Walter Dellinger, onetime head of the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel.

Last month, the DA’s office warned US District Court Judge Victor Marrero against allowing statutes of limitations to expire on the alleged crimes.

A spokesman for Vance declined comment on the court papers. Grand jury deliberations are secret, and the public may not learn what the subpoena uncovers until after the election.

