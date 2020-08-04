KZN emergency service conduct search, rescue operation for fisherman at sea

The man was part of a sardine netting operation at Durban's north beach.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) emergency services are conducting a search and rescue operation after a fisherman was washed out to sea.

Several rescue teams are on-site helping with the search.

KZN's emergency services' Robert McKenzie said: “Currently, rescuers have several boats in the water searching for the man who got washed out to sea in a sardine netting operations.”

