Kaizer Chiefs suspend manager Bobby Motaung over lockdown party

The suspension means that Motaung is not allowed to accompany the team to any training session or scheduled matches.

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung. Picture: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs have suspended football manager Bobby Motaung with immediate effect after videos of him, along with his friends, surfaced on social media this past weekend where the amaKhosi administrator was seen partying at a private house.

He is suspended up to and including 31 August.

The suspension means that Motaung is not allowed to accompany the team to any training session or scheduled matches.

