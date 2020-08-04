Kaizer Chiefs suspend manager Bobby Motaung over lockdown party

The suspension means that Motaung is not allowed to accompany the team to any training session or scheduled matches.

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs have suspended football manager Bobby Motaung with immediate effect after videos of him, along with his friends, surfaced on social media this past weekend where the amaKhosi administrator was seen partying at a private house.

He is suspended up to and including 31 August.

Club Update: Bobby Motaung suspended



As part of our policies and continuous process of monitoring the public conduct of our members, players, and staff, Kaizer Chiefs has decided to summarily suspend Football Manager Bobby Motaung. https://t.co/ofs6o76C1x#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/LVwFahuvZR — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 4, 2020

