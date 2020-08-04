All WC MECs & their partners pass lifestyle audit, Winde reveals

The entire Cabinet, as well as the life partners of MECs, have been scrutinised.

CAPE TOWN - All Western Cape MECs have passed a lifestyle audit.

Premier Alan Winde released the findings on Tuesday.

“We appointed an independent auditing company, Nexis, who have now given an outcome. I am very happy to say there were no untoward findings. It’s a clean audit.”

The entire Cabinet, as well as the life partners of MECs, have been scrutinised.

“This is what we need to do. We need to do this again, when you leave again at the end of your term. It’s what we need to do to get rid of corruption in our systems.”

Winde has challenged all other premiers and national government to do the same to root out corruption.

The report has been published on the Western Cape government website.

