Makhubele denies trying to delay commission, threatens to 'embarrass' people

Makhubele appeared at the State Capture commission where she was accused of using the Stalingrad approach to avoid testifying.

JOHANNESBURG – Former board chair at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Tintswalo Makhubele says she still has access to the rail agencies documents, and she can use them to prove that some people accusing her of misconduct took legal instructions from the state-owned entity.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was forced to postpone Makhubele’s testimony to Wednesday evening, after a day of failed attempts to get her testimony.

Zondo repeatedly reminded Judge Makhubele that the commission is under pressure to conclude its work.

Makhubele’s initial application for a postponement was dismissed, and her attempt to have evidence leader Advocate Vas Soni recused was postponed after her lawyer Mxolisi Nxasana withdrew.

Then she threatened to embarrass people.

“Don’t close my door and say Ms Makhubele is trying to delay the commission. It’s up to you chair to say; ‘what are the charges against this woman and who is bringing them?’ The person bringing them holds legal instructions from Prasa. You can challenge me but I will beat the challenge, chairperson because I have had access to Prasa documents and I still have access to Prasa documents - I know who did work for Prasa.”

Zondo has moved the hearing to Wednesday night and he may assign a different evidence leader or question Makhubele himself.

