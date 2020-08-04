Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in Southern North Carolina: US NHC

Isaias, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles (140 km) per hour, is located about 40 miles (65 km) south south-west of Wilmington, North Carolina, the Miami-based forecaster added.

