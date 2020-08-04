Hunt continues for gunmen who killed three people in Khayelitsha

The motive for Monday’s killing is still unknown. However, Khayelitsha is one of several Cape Town communities plagued by taxi violence.

CAPE TOWN - Police are still hunting two gunmen who shot dead three men at a Khayelitsha taxi rank.

The motive for Monday’s killing is still unknown. However, Khayelitsha is one of several Cape Town communities plagued by taxi violence.

It’s understood that the three victims met with operators at the Kuwait taxi rank in Site C to discuss a weekend accident involving a taxi.

After the meeting, two gunmen appeared and opened fire.

Two people died on the scene and a third man was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

Police on Monday activated a 72-hour plan to track down and arrest the assailants.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.