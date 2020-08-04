Owners, trainers plan nationwide protest against continued gym closures

The peaceful demonstrations, which will run from 12pm to 2pm, will be headed by FitSA, the association of health and fitness clubs in the country.

CAPE TOWN - Gym owners, trainers and fitness enthusiasts plan to embark on a nationwide protest against the continued closure of gyms on Wednesday.



August marks five months since the country went into lockdown, which saw many industries completely shut down.

FitSA spokesperson Grant Austin said: “We’ve run surveys and 88% of people said they felt safer in gyms than malls. At least 82% of non-members said they'd like to join. I think people have realised that a healthy immune system can help to keep them safe.”

