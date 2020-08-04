Group wants Ramaphosa to explain why Hawks sent to address Gigaba matter

Wise 4 Africa's Brenda Madumise says she intends to write to President Cyril Ramaphosa to seek clarity as to why the hawks arrested a woman who is facing charges of malicious damage to property.

JOHANNESBURG – Women’s advocacy group Wise 4 Africa says all South Africans should be enraged that the country’s top priority crime unit was roped into what appears to be a domestic dispute.

The organisation’s Brenda Madumise is one of the vocal supporters of Norma Gigaba, who was arrested by the Hawks last Friday.

The wife of former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba appeared in the Hatfield Magistrates Court on Monday.

Speaking outside the court, Madumise questioned the integrity of the elite crime-fighting unit - which investigates organised crime and corruption.

She said she intends to write to President Cyril Ramaphosa to seek clarity as to why the hawks arrested a woman who is facing charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

“We are planning to write to the President of this country to explain to us why the Hawks were used in this matter, to settle or address a domestic dispute. It really warranted the police to deal with it, not the Hawks.”

The Hawks have told _Eyewitness News _they can justify their involvement in this case, but just not right now.

