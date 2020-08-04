Govt PPE procurement to be main feature this week in Parly

Members of Parliament will embark on constituency work after four months of virtual meetings and several sittings.

JOHANNESBURG - Government procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) will be a main feature this week as Parliament wraps up its work.

But before that, members will finalise passing the adjustment budget and will also get a National Treasury briefing on allegations of corruption in PPE tenders.

While members of the national assembly are already on recess, the National Council of Province (NCOP) has some unfinished business.

Having held a debate on the 2020 Adjustments Appropriation Bill or budget on Friday, the NCOP will vote on the bill on Tuesday.

Wednesday will see the National Treasury brief a joint meeting of finance committees on COVID-19 PPE procurement which has dominated headlines.

This constituency period marks the end of the second quarter of Parliament, which was postponed to July as Parliament had to intensify its oversight over government's implementation of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members from both houses will return on 25 August.

