Fuel price hike will have far-reaching implications for S. Africans - Uasa

JOHANNESBURG – The United Association of South Africa (Uasa) said that the expected fuel increase that comes into effect at midnight on Tuesday would have far-reaching implications for South Africans who are cash-strapped and poor.

This as the price of petrol will increase by five cents, diesel by 45 cents, and paraffin by 39 cents a litre.

The Cosatu affiliate said that this meant that things would be more expensive as the country battled the health and economic impact of COVID-19.

Uasa called on government to come to the aid of struggling South Africans by providing them with the relief promised when the lockdown started.

INCREASED COSTS PASSED ON TO CONSUMER

Agricultural experts said that the sector was expected to be hit the hardest by the fuel price increases.

While the prices are not as steep as the previous two months, the head of agronomy at Stellenbosch University, Professor Nick Kotze said that the additional cents would affect transport, packaging and distribution for commercial farmers, with consumers having to make up for it

"The increase in production costs will work through to the consumer and also for the ordinary consumer it means an increase in travelling expenses."

Kotze said that the fuel price hike could further erode disposable income and cause financial stress to cash-strapped consumers.

