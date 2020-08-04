Former Eskom Group CEO Koko ‘looking forward’ to SIU summons

The unit and Eskom have approached to the Pretoria High Court, seeking to recover funds from former board members, executives, members of the Gupta family and their associates.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom’s former head of generation and former group CEO Matshela Koko said he was looking forward to receiving a summons from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) so he can find out what he was being accused of.

Among the respondents are former group CEO Brian Molefe, former chief financial officer Anoj Singh, Koko as well as Gupta brothers Rajesh, Atul and Ajay.

The Eskom board members and executives are accused of diverting about R3.8 billion from Eskom to help the Gupta’s and their associates to acquire optimum coal, which supplied the Hendrina power station with coal.

When _Eyewitness News _reached out to Koko, he said he had heard of the summons against him in the news.

He said he had no idea what Eskom or the SIU was accusing him of.

“Of course I am looking forward to the summons. Of course, I want to know what Eskom is saying, I want to have a decent conversation with my wife about what I have done, I want to have a different conversation with my lawyers. Right now, I can’t confirm, I don’t know what I have done.”

Koko has likened this to the civil claims filed by the Helen Suzman Foundation, saying that case had fallen flat.

The SIU said it could not give a timeline on how long the process of recovering the funds would take, but they would like this case to be completed sooner rather than later.

