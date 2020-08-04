Fidelity concerned about spike in cash-in-transit heists in last 6 weeks

Fidelity Services Group said that it had recorded three heists in a space of just 30 minutes on Monday.

The first incident happened on Monday night in Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape, the second one in Kensington in Johannesburg and the third one in Delmas in Mpumalanga.

Fidelity said that the heavily-armed suspects were not able to steal any money but they were concerned about the spike in cash-in-transit heists over the last six weeks.

The group said that, fortunately, none of their employees were injured in the attacks.

