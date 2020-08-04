Eskom can’t do nothing in the face of injustice – Mantshantsha

The power utility and the SIU on Monday approached the North Gauteng High Court to recoup R3.8 billion lost to corruption and state capture from former Eskom board members, executives, members of the Gupta family, and their associates.

CAPE TOWN - After years of rampant corruption, Eskom on Monday said doing nothing was not an option.

“We are under no illusion that we will recover the full R4 billion and, of course over the past five years, people have done a great deal of spiriting that money away and hiding it in places where we may never be able to find it. But we will certainly get more than it would cost us to prosecute this matter,” said Eskom’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Mantshantsha emphasised that Eskom had to recoup the money.

“We will indeed end up owning things that belong to some of them at this point. They may not be the full R4 billion, but Eskom does not have the option of doing nothing in the face of this kind of injustice,” he said.

Among the defendants were former Eskom group chief executive officer Brian Molefe, former chief financial Anoj Singh, the power utility’s former head of generation Matshela Koko as well as the Gupta brothers, Rajesh, Atul, and Ajay.

They are all accused of enabling looting at Eskom through Optimum Coal Mine and associated Trillian.

