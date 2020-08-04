EC health staffer caught with booze in state car out on R5,000 bail

Ayanda Matinise made his first appearance in the King William's Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday, on charges of fraud, using a state vehicle without consent and violating lockdown regulations.

CAPE TOWN – The case against an eastern cape health department staff member accused of transporting alcohol in a state vehicle during lockdown has been postponed to October.

Matinise was arrested by police over the weekend after he was caught transporting alcohol in a state vehicle.

He allegedly tried to evade arrest by trying to bribe police officials.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Anelisa Ngcakani said the accused is part of the core staff complement of Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba.

“Ayanda Matinise appeared at the court on the three charges. His next appearance will be on 13 October after the matter was postponed for further investigation. The court granted him R5,000 bail.”

