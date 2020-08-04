Deputy AG Tsakani Maluleke in the running to replace Kimi Makwetu

A parliamentary ad hoc committee on the appointment of the Auditor General met on Tuesday to consider the names, as well as the selection process.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke is among eight candidates shortlisted to replace Kimi Makwetu.

The current AG’s term comes to an end in November.

The committee had initially been presented with seven shortlisted candidates but included Edmond Shoko Lekhuleni on Tuesday.

Other shortlisted candidates include Michael Sass, the CFO of the National Health Laboratory Services, and former SABC board member Rachel Kalidass.

ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude said that all those who were shortlisted were well qualified.

“The seven names are of people who have vast experience in the public sector. They are well qualified.”

The Auditor-General is appointed for a fixed, non-renewable term of between five and 10 years.

Those shortlisted will have their CVs published for public comment before the interview process gets under way.

