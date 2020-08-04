20°C / 22°C
Denel ordered to pay outstanding salaries by Friday

The Labour Court on Tuesday ordered state defence firm Denel to pay workers outstanding salaries for May, June and July by no later than Friday, 7 August, a copy of the court judgment showed.

Picture: @DenelSOC/Twitter
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Labour Court on Tuesday ordered state defence firm Denel to pay workers outstanding salaries for May, June and July by no later than Friday, 7 August, a copy of the court judgment showed.

The case against Denel was brought by two trade unions, Solidarity and Uasa, on behalf of their members after the weapons manufacturer did not pay salaries in full.

A Denel spokesperson said the company was preparing to comment in a statement.

Timeline

