Competition Tribunal orders Cambridge Food Jozini to reduce maize meal prices

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Tribunal has confirmed its order against KwaZulu-Natal based Cambridge Food Jozini for excessive pricing of the maize meal.

The company is a subsidiary of Massmart Holdings.

The commission has ordered that Cambridge Food Jozini reduce the cost of the maize meal for the duration of the national state of disaster due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also agreed to donate close to R25,000 to Siyaphambili Qondile Home Based Care Project 1.

The commission said they launched an investigation into the matter after receiving a complaint from the public.

“To date, the Commission has referred and settled 30 COVID-19 related cases to the total value of around R15,380,849 of which R5,573,380 has been donated to the Solidarity Fund. There have also been donations of essential goods to affected communities to the total value of R551,886.

“The Commission urges firms to comply with the Competition Act during the state of national disaster and desist from exploiting consumers,” the commission said in a statement.

