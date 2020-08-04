CoCT calls for the arrest of those leading Cape land invasions

The City of Cape Town says since last January, it had to clear more than 26,000 plots and pegs marked out for dwellings.

CAPE TOWN – Between April and July, City law enforcement responded to 260 illegal land invasions across the Cape Town.

Western Cape human settlements MEC Tertius Simmers wants people leading the land grabs to be arrested.

“Saps and the SANDF must arrest all those who are leading land grabs. Saps must demonstrate to citizens that they will not allow these illegal land grabs to continue. “

The City of Cape Town says since last January, it had to clear more than 26,000 plots and pegs marked out for dwellings.

For weeks City authorities have been trying to prevent illegal land occupations, often they turn ugly.

This past weekend violence broke out again in a Kraaifontein community.

Infrastructure at a local racing track was torched by protesters and four people were arrested.

The City believes the land grabs are orchestrated and could be politically motivated.

It adds that multi-million-rand housing projects are under threat.

Dozens of City employees have been injured in the violence.



Meanwhile, local community leaders said former backyard dwellers are desperate for shelter as many of them have been evicted because they couldn't afford to pay rent after losing their jobs due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.