City of JHB’s Mally Mokoena steps in for Loyiso Masuku amid PPE scandal

Masuku and her husband, Bandile Masuku, are accused of being instrumental in the unlawful awarding of a personal protective equipment tender in the Gauteng Health Department.

JOHANNESBURG – City of Johannesburg Mayor Geoffrey Makhubo has appointment Mally Mokoena as acting group corporate and shared services MMC after MMC Loyiso Masuku was granted leave amid a corruption scandal.

Premier David Makhura has ordered that they be investigated for their alleged involvement.

Environment and infrastructure services MMC Mpho Moerane has also been appointed as the acting leader of executive business in council, a position held by Masuku.

Mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said: “They mayor has today announced that MMC Mally Mokoena will be taking over the duties of councillor Loyiso Masuku in an acting capacity for the duration of Masuku’s leave.”

