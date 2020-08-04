Cape Town waiter killed trying to stop cellphone thieves

Police said that a woman was arrested in connection with the stolen cellphone and a murder case was being investigated.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town waiter has been killed while trying to stop cellphone thieves.

Shortly after 6pm on Monday night, a couple entered Jakes Restaurant in Tokai posing as customers.

They stole a mobile phone and 22-year-old Braden Cannoo went after them but was knocked over and killed.

Staff at Jakes are familiar with how thieves operate and this case was no different.

The car guard first became suspicious when a car pulled up to the restaurant. One person waited in the car and three others entered.

Their behaviour put staff on alert and they soon left without sitting down.

However, a patron saw them take a cellphone from the reception desk and Jakes Restaurant owner, David Ellis, said that Cannoo gave chase.

“Before the car even started, he jumped on the bonnet and said, ‘Stop, that’s not your cellphone.’ The driver accelerated at a high speed and then braked hard. Braden slipped off the bonnet and under the car. The car accelerated again.”

Ellis said that the car drove down a dead-end, made a U-turn and sped off.

He said that Cannoo's body was only dislodged about a kilometre away.

“He was just a very… he was not trying to be a hero… he was a young character who was just so meticulous.”

