ANC Parly caucus says it regrets abuse of COVID-19 funds, despite stern warning

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is probing multi-million-rand contracts at the centre of tender corruption linked to the R500 billion COVID-19 relief fund.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) caucus in Parliament says it deeply regrets that despite harsh warnings issued at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic for clean governance, funds have been abused.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and her husband, as well as Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife Loyiso have been implicated in a suspicious personal protective equipment (PPE) contract.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa stood before the country on 21 April, there was a clear mandate where the money would be directed to.

But in three months those plans escalated into investigations, political implications and calls for heads to roll.

The ANC's Nomfanelo Kota said the caucus refuse to accept the public's hard-earned money which contributed to the fund through taxes should be allowed to vanish.

“As the ANC caucus we support that public servants and political office bearers avoid at the perception of conflict of interest.”

She said they will monitor the developments closely and take internal action against its members if found guilty of any wrongdoing.

