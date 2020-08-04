ANC set to ask members implicated in COVID-19 tender allegations to step aside

The ANC NEC said that the recent developments had made it dip its head in shame and that it understood why the public was outrage by the depravity and heartless nature of some elements in the ANC, government and the private sector.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress national executive committee (NEC) said that it was outraged and embarrassed by recent allegations that some of its own had unlawfully benefited from tenders meant to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The party said that it was looking into asking those implicated to step aside from their responsibilities.

The party took the resolution at its three-day NEC meeting.

The party said that it condemned all forms of corruption, dishonesty and state capture.

The NEC has also resolved to ask its structures to compile a list of charges that some members were facing and to send reports to the party in a month.

The party has thrown its support behind President Cyril Ramaphosa and all his efforts to act against those who looted from the state and its institutions.

