Zondo dismisses Hudge Tintswalo Makhubele’s bid to postpone her testimony

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday said the judge had had ample time to prepare and did not have good reasons to ask for another date.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday dismissed Judge Tintswalo Makhubele’s application to postpone her testimony before the state capture commission of inquiry.

Zondo said Makhubele had had ample time to prepare and did not have good reasons to ask for another date. He said the commission lost a day last month when the judge was expected to appear, but asked for a postponement, and could not lose another day.

Makhubela accused evidence leader advocate Vas Soni of telling untruths about her.

She said he was the reason she pulled out of consultations, and she wanted the commission’s evidence leader to recuse himself.

“He is the reason I pulled out. And he has already made adverse remarks about me pulling out of that consultation. So, it’s important, chairperson, that this issue is addressed, and I have requested to brief my attorney properly,” Makhubela said.



WATCH: State capture commission proceedings

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.