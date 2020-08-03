South African Breweries to cancel R5bn in investments due to alcohol ban

The cancellation of this planned expenditure is a direct consequence of having lost 12 full trading weeks, according to the firm’s vice-president of finance.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Breweries (SAB) is cancelling R5 billion of planned investments over the revenue losses it has suffered due the near 3-month coronavirus ban on alcohol sales, the brewer said in a statement on Monday.

“The cancellation of this planned expenditure is a direct consequence of having lost 12 full trading weeks, which effectively equates to some 30% of SAB’s annual production,” said the firm’s vice-president of finance Andrew Murray.

