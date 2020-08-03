20°C / 22°C
Go

Shoprite sees lower annual earnings

The company said it expects headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - to be in the range of 735.6 to 795.4 cents, as it took a charge of R1.3 billion.

A Shoprite store. Picture: Supplied.
2 hours ago

BENGALURU - South Africa’s Shoprite Holdings said on Monday it expects to report a drop in annual earnings, hurt by an impairment charge it recorded during the year.

The company said it expects headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - to be in the range of 735.6 to 795.4 cents, as it took a charge of R1.3 billion.

