Shoprite sees lower annual earnings

BENGALURU - South Africa’s Shoprite Holdings said on Monday it expects to report a drop in annual earnings, hurt by an impairment charge it recorded during the year.

The company said it expects headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - to be in the range of 735.6 to 795.4 cents, as it took a charge of R1.3 billion.

