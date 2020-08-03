SA sinking under weight of corruption, under Ramaphosa’s watch – Cosatu

Cosatu, which was the first to campaign for Ramaphosa to become ANC president before the party’s 2017 conference, says the “dysfunction” in the presidency is alarming.

JOHANNESBURG – The country’s biggest labour federation and the African National Congress’s (ANC) alliance partner – the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) appears to be losing its patience with President Cyril Ramaphosa and has described his administration as feeble.

With multiple allegations of corruption through tender fraud against leaders of the ANC in government, Cosatu has placed the blame on Ramaphosa’s door.

Cosatu has been concerned about workers’ exposure to COVID-19 as a result of the procurement crisis in government, which is riddled with irregularities.

Many state employees have had to work without personal protective equipment (PPE).

Cosatu and its affiliates have been cautioning Ramaphosa about losing their support as leader of the country.

The federation said he must conduct an honest introspection and realise that South Africa is sinking under the weight of corruption under his watch.

Should the workers organisation withdraw its support for Ramaphosa – he would find himself with even fewer allies while factional battles in the party continue to haunt his reign.

