SA consumers turn to non-alcoholic beverages amid ban on booze sales

There has been an increase in the sale of alcohol-free drinks.

CAPE TOWN - As the alcohol industry continued to call for the ban on liquor sales to be lifted, drinkers are turning to non-alcoholic beverages.

Barker and Quin Finest Tonic Water founder, Hanneli van der Merwe, said when the first ban on booze sales was imposed in late March, more people were starting to buy non-alcoholic products.

“Consumers sort of knew about the non-alcoholic options or low alcohol options available, and this time has given us more time to get our message across, and I think this is something that is going to stay,” Van der Merwe said.

Van der Merwe said there were a couple of very good non-alcoholic wines on the market.

