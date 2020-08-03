Ramaphosa: I have empowered law officials to probe COVID-19 corruption claims

The last few weeks have seen damning allegations of corruption against senior party members.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said his administration has empowered law enforcement to probe all COVID-19 tender corruption allegations.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife, a city of Johannesburg official, have been implicated in a multimillion-rand personal protective equipment (PPE) tender debacle - involving Diko's husband Amabhaca chief Madzikane ll Thandisizwe Diko.

In a statement issued over the weekend, Ramaphosa gave an update on the country's COVID-19 statistics.

He said, after a rapid rise in infections over the last two months, daily increases appear to be stabilising, particularly in the Western Cape, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

Ramaphosa said while it may be too soon to draw firm conclusions, this suggested the preventative measures South Africans have taken are having an impact.

He said they were also working hard to fix logistical and other problems that have led to a shortage of PPE for health workers, and other frontline staff, in several parts of the country.

Ramaphosa said it was unconscionable that there were people who are using the PPE crisis to unlawfully enrich themselves.

The Special Investigating Unit is probing more than 100 companies in Gauteng alone that have been linked to questionable tenders.

