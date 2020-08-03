PODCAST: The Broken Rainbow - Hated for being lesbian

As the country moves into Women’s Month to celebrate women and highlight the struggles they face, some lesbian and transwomen feel sidelined and ignored in the fight against issues like gender-based violence.

JOHANNESBURG – EWN presents The Broken Rainbow, a six-part episode that seeks to highlight what it means to be part of the LGBTQ+ community in South Africa.

While the country’s Constitution affords the estimated queer population of 2 million the same rights as everyone else, the reality is many are still subjected to discrimination by society.

Episode one of The Broken Rainbow: Hated for being lesbian looks at the other side of gender-based violence experienced by lesbian women in South Africa.

EWN spoke to two women who share their experiences of being raped and assaulted by men who wanted to “fix” them.

The episode also unpacks if we can ever understand how widespread so-called corrective rape in South Africa is and why many survivors never report their cases to their police.



Let's have a listen.