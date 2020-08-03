NSFAS funding applications officially opened

The Higher Education Department said eligible applicants should be South African citizens and come from a family with a combined annual household income of not more than R350,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Applications for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) have been officially opened for students from poor and working-class backgrounds who wish to further their studies at any public TVET college or university.

The Higher Education Department said eligible applicants should be South African citizens and come from a family with a combined annual household income of not more than R350,000.

The criteria also include students with a disability.

The application cycle will run for a period of four mouths starting from 3 August with the closing dated expected to be on 30 November.

Department spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said: “NSFAS has made provisional funding available to 448,038 university students in the 2020 academic year. This amounts to R4.2 billion.”

