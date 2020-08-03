Norma Gigaba set to appear in court on Monday after Friday's arrest

Gigaba was arrested on Friday on charges of assault and malicious damage to property and spent a night in police cells before being released on R5,000 bail the next day.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s wife Norma is expected to appear in the Hatfield Magistrates Court later on Monday.

She was arrested on Friday on charges of assault and malicious damage to property.

Gigaba spent a night in police cells before being released on R5,000 bail the next day.

It’s understood the matter involves a damaged Mercedes G-Wagon.

The Hawks’ Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “The suspect was granted R5,000 bail on Saturday with the undertaking to appear in the Hatfield Magistrates Court, where she is likely to face charges of assault and malicious damage to property.”

The elite crime-fighting unit is reportedly investigating Norma Gigaba for an alleged threat on the former minister’s life.

