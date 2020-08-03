Norma Gigaba case postponed after brief court appearance

Gigaba made a brief appearance in the Hatfield Magistrates Court on charges of crimen injuria and malicious damage to property.

JOHANNESBURG – The case of Former Finance Minister Malusi Gibaba's wife Norma has been postponed to 14 September 2020.

Gigaba made a brief appearance in the Hatfield Magistrates Court on charges of crimen injuria and malicious damage to property, however, there's still no clarity around why the Hawks were the ones to arrest her.

The elite crime-fighting unit swooped on Norma Gigaba on Friday, and she spent the night in the cell before being released the next day.

Her arrest reportedly has something to do with a damaged Mercedes G- Wagon, but authorities have not yet divulged the facts around the case.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said the elite crime-fighting unit can justify why its members were involved in her arrest, but they can't disclose their reasons just yet.

"There is a bigger picture. We can justify the arrest, based on information that we have. At the right time we will give feedback to the public."

Meanwhile, Gigaba's lawyer Victor Nkwashu said all his client wants to do is clear her name: "She's fine, she's positive about it. She's looking forward to clearing her name at some point."

Gigaba is out on R5,000 bail.

