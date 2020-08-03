Nehawu: ‘Tenderpreneurs’ likely behind dumped PPEs found in Centurion

The PPE, meant to safeguard health workers and curb the spread of the COVID-19, was discovered in a river that passes through Irene.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) on Monday said it believed that the personal protective equipment (PPE) found dumped in a river in Irene, Centurion, could be the work of so-called tenderpreneurs.

The PPE, meant to safeguard health workers and curb the spread of the COVID-19, was discovered in a river that passes through Irene.

A video showing latex gloves and face masks floating in the river prompted Gauteng’s acting Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo to visit the scene on Sunday night.

PPE found in a river in Irene, Centurion. Video as received. pic.twitter.com/WXU9al9jWQ — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 2, 2020

“We believe that this is part of the tenders that were issued irregularly and part of the PPEs that were produced of inferior quality,” said Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba.

The matter was referred to the relevant institutions for investigation.

This followed reports of massive looting and tender irregularities. Some cases were referred to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.