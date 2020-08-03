Naptosa: Exams can’t be conducted the same way as before COVID-19

Naptosa’s president Basil Manuel on Monday said the focus should be on the 2021 curriculum and determining what should be carried over.

CAPE TOWN – The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) wants government to reconsider how exams would be conducted in an already disrupted academic year.

Naptosa’s president Basil Manuel on Monday said the union never expected the academic year to be completed amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said some teaching and learning would be able to be done between now and the end of the year.

Manuel said the focus should be on the 2021 curriculum and determining what should be carried over. But the Department of Education said the 2020 academic programme would not be rolled over to next year.

And as pupils in grade 12 in public schools resumed classes on Monday, Manuel said exams could not be conducted in same way as they had prior to the epidemic and lockdown.

“There are about 70% of our learners that wouldn’t have had any education since the hard lockdown. They are effectively three months behind [with their studies]. To expect them, who are in the most under-resourced schools, to do much more in terms of catching up is a little unrealistic,” Manuel said.

He added that other countries had adopted their final exams and entrance requirements for tertiary education institutions, and therefore South Africa should do the same.

