Mkhwebane says she’s been inundated by reports of service failures during COVID

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office also said 450 people have approached the chapter 9 institution, complaining that they were unfairly denied the monthly R350 special social relief grant.

JOHANNESBURG - The Office of the Public Protector said it had been inundated by reports of conduct and service failures during the pandemic.

The Public Protector said she's investigating many of these complaints along with claims of tender irregularities reported over the past four months when South Africa was placed on lockdown.

“We have been consistent in our call for the bureaucracy to exercise prudence when it comes to spending public funds on COVID-19-related goods and services. We have stressed that deviation from normal procurement processes is not a declaration of an open season to pillage.”

