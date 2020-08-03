Mkhwebane considers launching probes into COVID-19 corruption

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s office said it had been inundated with complaints about conduct and service delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - The office of the Public Protector said it may launch an investigation into the abuse of public funds after several complaints received during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s office said it had been inundated with complaints about conduct and service delivery.

At least 450 people have also approached the Chapter 9 institution, complaining that they were unfairly denied the monthly R350 special social relief grant.

The Public Protector said she would investigate many of these complaints, along with claims of tender irregularities reported over the past four months.

“We are looking at a few other matters at which we may launch investigations.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.