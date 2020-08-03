20°C / 22°C
Lungisa resigns from MMC position in Nelson Mandela Bay municipality

The now-former member of the mayoral committee in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality appeared before a disciplinary hearing over the weekend.

FILE: Andile Lungisa. Picture: Supplied
44 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN– Controversy-prone Nelson Mandela Bay municipality official Andile Lungisa has resigned.

Lungisa gave in to calls from even his own party, the African National Congress, to step down since 2017.

He the now-former member of the member of the mayoral committee appeared before a disciplinary hearing over the weekend.

Several years ago, Lungisa was found guilty of assaulting a council official and sentenced to three years in prison.

He is appealing the sentence.

