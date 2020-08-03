Lungisa resigns from MMC position in Nelson Mandela Bay municipality
The now-former member of the mayoral committee in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality appeared before a disciplinary hearing over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN– Controversy-prone Nelson Mandela Bay municipality official Andile Lungisa has resigned.
Lungisa gave in to calls from even his own party, the African National Congress, to step down since 2017.
Comrades I have stepped down as a member of the Mayoral Committee. Thank you very much with your support. History beckons us to mould our collective will and conscious into one.— Andile Lungisa (@mrlungisa) August 2, 2020
He the now-former member of the member of the mayoral committee appeared before a disciplinary hearing over the weekend.
Several years ago, Lungisa was found guilty of assaulting a council official and sentenced to three years in prison.
He is appealing the sentence.