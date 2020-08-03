Lungisa resigns from MMC position in Nelson Mandela Bay municipality

The now-former member of the mayoral committee in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality appeared before a disciplinary hearing over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN– Controversy-prone Nelson Mandela Bay municipality official Andile Lungisa has resigned.

Lungisa gave in to calls from even his own party, the African National Congress, to step down since 2017.

Comrades I have stepped down as a member of the Mayoral Committee. Thank you very much with your support. History beckons us to mould our collective will and conscious into one. — Andile Lungisa (@mrlungisa) August 2, 2020

He the now-former member of the member of the mayoral committee appeared before a disciplinary hearing over the weekend.

Several years ago, Lungisa was found guilty of assaulting a council official and sentenced to three years in prison.

He is appealing the sentence.

