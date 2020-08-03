2 Teachers in alleged inappropriate relation with pupil face disciplinary action

The pair, that teach at the Umlazi Comprehensive High School in KwaZulu-Natal, has been suspended after the allegations came to light.

JOHANNESBURG – The KwaZulu-Natal education department says two teachers accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old pupil will face disciplinary action.

The pair, that teach at the Umlazi Comprehensive High School, has been suspended.

The department's Kwazi Mthethwa said if the allegations are true, they have tarnished the profession.

“It is not allowed in the South African School’s Act, and as such we are going to investigate further. It’s not supposed to happen. A school is a place where learners are supposed to feel protected and safe.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.