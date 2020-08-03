KZN mother and son arrested for murder of relatives

This after two women were shot dead and another was wounded after a man opened fire on their home in the south coast in June.

DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal mother and son have been arrested following the murder of their relatives.

It was believed that Sanele Khomo acted under the instructions of his mother Bonani Zwane who was aggrieved in a family feud over a house.

Khomo and his mother face two charges of murder and one of attempted murder.

The 30-year-old was arrested in Umlazi on Friday where he was found with a nine-millimetre pistol and 17 rounds of ammunition.

The police said they had been looking for him and his mother for almost three weeks.

His mother was recognised by police while attending her son’s court appearance on Monday and was subsequently detained.

She was expected to make her first appearance in the Umzumbe Magistrates Court on Wednesday, while her son was due back in court next week for a formal bail hearing.

