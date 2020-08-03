Khayelitsha Inquiry recommendations may have helped dampen crime

This is according to the Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido after the latest crime figures were released on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The implementation of recommendations made by the Khayelitsha Commission of Inquiry several years ago may have helped push down crime in the Western Cape's largest township.

This is according to the Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido after the latest crime figures were released on Friday.

Former Western Cape Premier Helen Zille established the commission in 2012 to investigate allegations of police inefficiency in Khayelitsha. A list of at least 20 recommendations was made public in August 2014 to make the township a safer place.

Tyhido said creating access roads and the installation of adequate lighting and CCTV cameras were included in the commission's recommendations to make Khayelitsha safer place, but he added up until now, little had been done.

The latest crime stats have revealed there was a drop in general violent crime between April last year and March this year, but the murder rate continued to increase. It's now up by 1.4%.

Six of the country's top 10 murder precincts are in the Western Cape and Khayelitsha is at number two after Delft.

But on the upside, the Khayelitsha precinct has seen a 13.6% increase in murders, with 251 investigated during the period under review.

