Ipid launches probe after St Helena Bay boy (11) shot during protest

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating after a boy was shot during a protest in St Helena Bay.

The incident happened when a group of locals were demonstrating over service delivery issues on Friday.

The protest turned violent, forcing the police had to pull back.

It later emerged the 11-year-old had a gunshot wound to his head.

Ipid's Ndileka Cola said: “I can confirm that this matter has been reported to Ipid and the investigation process has started. The victim is currently at the Red Cross Hospital.”

