Ipid launches probe after St Helena Bay boy (11) shot during protest
A group of locals were demonstrating over service delivery issues on Friday when things turned ugly.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating after a boy was shot during a protest in St Helena Bay.
The incident happened when a group of locals were demonstrating over service delivery issues on Friday.
The protest turned violent, forcing the police had to pull back.
It later emerged the 11-year-old had a gunshot wound to his head.
Ipid's Ndileka Cola said: “I can confirm that this matter has been reported to Ipid and the investigation process has started. The victim is currently at the Red Cross Hospital.”