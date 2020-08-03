Home Affairs extends the validity of visas for foreign nationals

The department said lawfully issued visas which expired from the 15 February and during the nationwide lockdown were valid until the end of October.

The department said lawfully issued visas which expired from the 15 February and during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 were valid until the end of October.

Many foreign visitors would have faced being declared “undesirable” after having overstayed their visa duration.

Minister Arron Motsoaledi explained: “Anybody who is in South Africa with a permit that expired from 15 February when we made the first extension until 31 July, anybody whose permit expired, will not be punished for not being able to renew it.”

Holders of such visas are permitted to remain in the country under the conditions of their visas until 31 October 2020. Those wishing to be repatriated to their countries within this period can depart without being declared “undesirable” persons.

The refugee reception offices throughout the county remain closed. VFS offices are open only by appointment for collection of outcomes on applications which were made before the lockdown.

