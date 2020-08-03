Eskom to implement load reduction in 4 provinces

Provinces that have been affected include Gauteng, Kwazulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it would implement load reduction in various parts of the country to prevent overloading on its network in high dense areas.

In Gauteng, residents in many parts of Ivory Park and Soweto will be affected from 5pm until 10pm.

Eskom started implementing load reduction to avoid overloading and damage to its infrastructure in high-density areas that are greatly affected by illegal connections, meter bypasses and vandalism.

Eskom Load Reduction Notice



Date: 3 August 2020

Provinces: Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal, Limpopo & Mpumalanga



Please see below provincial statements for details and areas that will be affected today from 17:00 until 22:00#EskomGauteng #EskomKZN #EskomLimpopo #EskomMpumalanga pic.twitter.com/Fg2ThdfWg5 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 3, 2020

