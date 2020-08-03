Eskom, SIU takes steps to recoup R3.8bn from Guptas, Molefe, Koko, Singh, others

In a statement on Monday, Eskom said the funds would be recovered from former board executives, the Gupta family and their associates.

CAPE TOWN – Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit have approached the North Gauteng High Court to recoup R3.8 billion lost to corruption at the power utility.

“Eskom suffered at least R3.8 billion in losses which it is legally obliged and morally burdened to recover.”

The power utility said the funds were used to illegally benefit the Gupta family and "entities controlled" by the family during their acquisition of Optimum Coal Holdings.

"This delectual claim for damages that Eskom suffered relates to the recovery