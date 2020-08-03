Energy Dept confirms another fuel price hike to kick in on Wednesday

From Wednesday, both grades of petrol would go up by 5 cents per litre, while diesel would cost motorists 45 cents more.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Energy and Mineral Resources (DMRE) on Monday confirmed another fuel price hike is on the cards for South African motorists.

Illuminating paraffin would go up by 52 cents.

In a statement, the department cited the appreciation of the rand against the US dollar as the reason for the increase.

