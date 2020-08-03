EC Health staffer nabbed for transporting booze drove state car without approval

A 33-year-old man faces several charges, including contravention of the Disaster Management Act, after he was arrested in King Williams Town while transporting alcohol in a state vehicle.

CAPE TOWN – A staffer member in the Eastern Cape Health MEC’s office is expected in the dock soon after he was caught transporting alcohol in a government vehicle.

MEC Sindiswa Gomba said the man allegedly used the departmental car without authorisation.

The police's Sibongile Soci said the was taken into custody in King Williams Town.

“Upon searching the vehicle, liquor was recovered in the boot. The suspect was alone in the vehicle and was immediately arrested. Charges of contravention of the regulations of the Disaster Management Act, driving an unauthorized state vehicle and attempted bribery of SAPS members are under investigation.”

Meanwhile, MEC Gomba's spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the incident was an "embarrassment".

“We condemn the incident. It is an embarrassment to all of us. As such, we want the department to take appropriate action.”