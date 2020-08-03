Dozens of CoCT employees injured due to violent protest this past week

Many of the clashes broke out during land grabs and ensuing operations to take down illegally. Over the past weekend - violence erupted again in a Kraaifontein community, four people have been arrested.

CAPE TOWN - Over the past week, dozens of City of Cape Town employees have been injured during violent protests.

The City's JP Smith said: “A metro police officer was treated in hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a petrol bomb attack of a vehicle in Kraaifontein. Law enforcement officials who have been working in the area for a week amid ongoing violence linked to land invasion attempts in the area.”

Community leader Linda Phito said: “If government officials, whether it is national government, provincial or local, don’t want to listen to the grievances of the people, we still don’t have a solution regarding this matter.”

