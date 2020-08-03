CT-based animal sanctuary starts feeding scheme for struggling families

The Grace Animal Sanctuary started the feeding scheme after realising that some children had resorted to eating dog food amid the national lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - An animal welfare organisation has started a feeding scheme for hungry families after realising that some children had resorted to eating dog food.

Grace Animal Sanctuary is a non-profit organisation that usually cares for animals in Cape Town’s impoverished communities.

However, the organisation’s Rebecca Lyons said they noticed a desperate need while working in Wesbank during the lockdown.

“While we were doing our weekly feed, the children came running up and they were fighting over the tinned dog food. They were so hungry they were resorting to eating the dog food. This is obviously because their parents had stopped working and incomes were lost,” Lyons said.

Lyons said they were now able to help those in desperate need.

“We put out a plea on Facebook and Ladles of Love contacted us and they jumped on board. Thanks to them and the generous donations of vegetables weekly, we have been able to feed between 500 and 1,000 people at least five times every single week,” she said.

