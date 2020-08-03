Cosatu to Ramaphosa: Clamp down on corruption or we'll part ways

Just as it did under former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure, Cosatu is threatening to withdraw support for the current presidency which it has described as dysfunctional.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said it would part ways with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration should he continue to fail to clamp down on corruption.

The trade union federation has called Ramaphosa’s leadership of the country and the African National Congress (ANC) into doubt, saying he needed to act decisively to prove that his administration was “not a powerless scarecrow with rubber teeth”.

The organisation, which is also in an alliance with the ANC, released a strongly-worded statement, questioning why the president had not acted against the continued looting of state resources through tender fraud, even as the country battled to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Among many unfulfilled promises made to South Africans, the president said his administration would clamp down on corruption, yet there are weekly revelations of prominent ANC members who have treated the pandemic as a tender goldmine.

Cosatu said political weakness in the country had produced economic weaknesses.

Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla explained: “We want him to lead the fight against corruption and we want to see results. We are tired of meaningless platitudes and speeches that won’t take us anywhere.”

The federation further stated that under Ramaphosa’s leadership, the ANC had continued to be seen as a “rent-seeking, unaccountable caste”.

